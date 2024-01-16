Toots - Smyrna 301 Sam Ridley Parkway West
Main Menu
WINGS & FINGERS
- 5 Famous Buffalo Wings$6.58
Fresh chicken wings blasted in the deep-fryer and served with your favorite wing flavor!
- 10 Famous Buffalo Wings$12.69
- 15 Famous Buffalo Wings$17.76
- 20 Famous Buffalo Wings$24.13
- 50 Famous Buffalo Wings$57.75
- 5 Buffalo Fingers$6.58
Cut from fresh whole chicken breasts, our boneless buffalo fingers are tossed in your favorite flavor!
- 10 Buffalo Fingers$12.69
- 15 Buffalo Fingers$17.76
- 20 Buffalo Fingers$24.13
- 50 Buffalo Fingers$57.75
- PARTY END
APPETIZERS
- CELERY PLATE$2.99
8 PIECES OF CELERY WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING
- TRICYCLE SAMPLER PLATTER$14.85
PICK ANY 3 OF THE FOLLOWING: • 5 Buffalo Fingers, Fried Dill Pickles,5 Famous Buffalo Wings, 4 Mozzarella Cheesesticks,3 Loaded Potato Skins, Onion Straws, Onion Rings.
- FRIED CHEESESTICKS$8.79
Eight Mozzarella sticks hot from the fryer. Seved with Marinara sauce.
- CHILI$6.30
CHICKEN OR BEEF, Served with your choice of onions, jalapeno peppers, and shredded cheddar cheese.
- SMALL CHILI NACHO$9.00
Your choice of CHICKEN OR BEEF chili, fried tortilla chips, tomatoes, cheddar cheese jalapenos, fresh salsa. Add lettuce, sour cream, guacamole
- LARGE CHILI NACHO$12.05
Your choice of CHICKEN OR BEEF chili, fried tortilla chips, tomatoes, cheddar cheese jalapenos, fresh salsa. Add lettuce, sour cream, guacamole.
- SMALL FAMOUS FRIED DILL PICKLES$5.96
So light and airy they almost float off the basket! Served with your favorite dressing.
- LARGE FAMOUS FRIED DILL PICKLES$7.77
So light and airy they almost float off the basket! Served with your favorite dressing.
- LOADED POTATO SKINS$8.78
Loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon pieces, and served with sour cream.
- CHIPS AND SALSA$3.98
House made chips and salsa.
- OYSTERS ON THE HALF SHELL$12.59+
SALADS
- GRILLED CAJUN CHICKEN SALAD$13.58
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken strips, with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, red grapes, and egg. Served with your choice of dressing.
- CHICKEN FINGER SALAD$13.25
Fried or grilled chicken fingers, with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, red grapes, and egg. Served with your choice of dressing. Shaken with your choice of sauce: add $1.50.
- SEAFOOD SALAD$13.67
Chilled seashell pasta, shrimp, and crabmeat blended with our own special seasonings. Served on a bed of mixed greens with red onion, red grapes, egg, with your choice of dressing.
- GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$13.67
A mix of iceberg and romaine, grilled chicken tenders, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese.
- BUFFALO BLEU CHICKEN SALAD$13.90
Fried or grilled chicken fingers, shaken in your favorite sauce, with bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion, red grapes, and egg. Served with your choice of dressing.
- HOUSE SALAD$12.50
Garden salad loaded with bacon pieces, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, red grapes, and egg. Served with your choice of dressing.
- TOSSED SALAD$5.61
Side salad topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, and egg. Served with your choice of dressing. Add bacon pieces for $1.25.
PLATTERS
- CHICKEN FINGER PLATTER$14.87
Grilled or fried fingers, tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of side and Texas Toast.
- CHICK-ON-A-STICK 2$13.10
Char-grilled chunks of marinated chicken breast served with Cherry Mustard sauce, and Texas Toast.
- CHICK-ON-A-STICK 3$15.97
Char-grilled chunks of marinated chicken breast served with Cherry Mustard sauce, and Texas Toast.
- CATFISH PLATTER$16.97
Golden catfish filets, hushpuppies, and tartar sauce. Served with your choice of side and a lemon wedge.
- CHOPPED STEAK PLATTER$12.92
Half pound ground steak with your choice of cheese, sauteed red onions, a side item, and Texas Toast. Add 75 cents for grilled mushrooms.
- DANISH BABY BACK RIBS$19.70
Lean and tender Certified Danish Baby Back Ribs, slathered with bbq sauce, served with your choice of side and Texas Toast.
BASKETS
- CATFISH BASKET$12.89
Three golden catfish filets, hushpuppies, tartar sauce, your choice of side, and a lemon wedge.
- OYSTER BASKET$14.97
Fresh from the Gulf Shore. These deep-fried oysters are served with hushpuppies, cocktail sauce, your choice of side, and a lemon wedge.
- SHRIMP BASKET$12.61
Golden popcorn shrimp, hushpuppies, cocktail or Cherry Mustard, your choice of side, and a lemon wedge.
- CHICKEN FINGER BASKET$7.99
Grilled or fried fingers, with honey mustard and BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of side. Shaken in your favorite sauce for $1.50.
SLIDERS & MELTS
- STEAK MELTS$12.91
Fresh sliced Sirloin Steak with provolone cheese, served on three mini buns. Choose a side item.
- CHEESEBURGER MELTS$11.27
Three classic melts garnished with pickle and lettuce. Served with your choice of cheese and side item.
- PULLED PORK SLIDERS$11.68
Three grilled buns stacked with our Famous Pulled Pork. Topped with BBQ sauce and pickles. Served with your choice of side.
- BLT SLIDERS$9.99
SANDWICHES
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.71
Deep-fried chicken breast shaken in your favorite sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, a side item, and your choice of dressing.
- THE ORIGINAL REUBEN$12.71
Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese on marble rye. Served with Thousand Island, and your choice of side.
- PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$13.26
Hoagie roll stuffed with fresh sliced Sirloin Steak, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, provolone cheese, and your choice of side.
- CHICKEN FIESTA PHILLY$12.50
Hoagie roll with grilled chicken, onions, red & green bell peppers, and American cheese. Served with your choice of side.
- FRENCH DIP$13.07
Hoagie roll filled with fresh sliced Sirloin Steak, horseradish sauce, swiss cheese, and au jus. Served with your choice of side.
- GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.28
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH$12.28
A heaping portion of our Famous Pulled Pork on a toasted bun. Topped with BBQ sauce and pickle.
- BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$10.90
Fried or grilled chicken with your favorite wing sauce. Lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. With your choice of dressing and side.
BURGERS
- BASIC BURGER$10.90
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.
- CHEESEBURGER$11.11
Your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.
- BACON CHEESEBURGER$13.10
Thick bacon slices, your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.
- TOOT'S BURGER$13.22
Our famously dressed burger since 1985. Topped with BBQ sauce, bacon strips, and your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.
- JALAPENO BURGER$13.00
Topped with jalapeno slices and pepperjack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.
- MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER$13.07
With mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.
- THE MEXICAN BURGER$13.89
Open-faced, topped with beef chili, cheddar cheese, onions, and jalapenos. Served with your choice of side.
KID'S MENU
- KID'S CHICKEN FINGER BASKET$6.25
3 grilled or fried fingers, with honey mustard. Served with your choice of side. Shaken in your favorite sauce for 50 cents.
- KID'S MAC & CHEESE$6.25
Kid's portion of mac & cheese, with your choice of side.
- KID'S CHEESEBURGER$6.25
Kid's sized burger with your choice of cheese. Served with pickle and your choice of side.
- KID'S GRILLED CHEESE$6.25
Kid's grilled cheese sandwich. Served with pickle and your choice of side.
- KID'S SHRIMP BASKET$6.25
Kid's portion of golden popcorn shrimp, hushpuppies, cocktail or Cherry Mustard, your choice of side, and a lemon wedge.
- KID'S CORN DOG BASKET$6.25
- KID'S HOT DOG$3.00
DESSERTS
- CHOCOLATE BROWNIE MONSTER BASH$10.00
Chunks of fresh chocolate chip brownie, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, and ice cream. Total it up with whipped cream, more chocolate, more caramel, and cherries on top.
- CHOCOLATE CHIP BROWNIE$6.00
A fresh slice of chocolate chip brownie, baked locallly. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
- TENNESSEE CHEESECAKE$7.00
Fresh baked in Middle Tennessee. A little bit of heaven on a pecan crust. Get it plain or with your choice of strawberry, chocolate or caramel topping.
- KIDS ICE CREAM
- ADULT ICE CREAM$2.00
DAILY SPECIALS
- *TUESDAY*CHEESEBURGER$11.11
Your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.
- *TUESDAY* BACON CHEESEBURGER$13.10
Thick bacon slices, your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.
- *TUESDAY* TOOT'S BURGER$13.89
Our famously dressed burger since 1985. Topped with BBQ sauce, bacon strips, and your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.
- *WEDNESDAY* CHICKEN FINGER BASKET$7.99
Grilled or fried fingers, with honey mustard and BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of side. Shaken in your favorite sauce for $1.50.
- *THURSDAY* BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.71
Deep-fried chicken breast shaken in your favorite sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, a side item, and your choice of dressing.
- *THURSDAY* GRILLED CAJUN CHICKEN SALAD$13.58
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken strips, with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, red grapes, and egg. Served with your choice of dressing.
- *FRIDAY* CATFISH BASKET$12.89
Three golden catfish filets, hushpuppies, tartar sauce, your choice of side, and a lemon wedge.
- *FRIDAY* SHRIMP BASKET$12.61
Golden popcorn shrimp, hushpuppies, cocktail or Cherry Mustard, your choice of side, and a lemon wedge.
- *SATURDAY & SUNDAY*CERTIFIED DANISH BABY BACK RIBS$19.70
Lean and tender Certified Danish Baby Back Ribs, slathered with bbq sauce, served with your choice of side and Texas Toast.
SIDE ITEMS
EXTRA DRESSINGS*
- AU JUS$0.75
- BLUE CHEESE$0.75
- BUFFALO RANCH$0.50
- CAJUN DRY RUB$0.50
- CHERRY MUSTARD$0.75
- HONEY BBQ$0.50
- HONEY MUSTARD$0.50
- HORSERADISH$0.75
- HORSEY$0.75
- HOT$0.50
- HOT BBQ$0.50
- HOT GARLIC$0.50
- LEMON PEPPER$0.50
- MANGO HABANERO$0.50
- MEDIUM$0.50
- MILD$0.50
- MILD GARLIC$0.50
- NAPALM$0.50
- NASHVILLE HOT$0.50
- RANCH$0.75
- SOUR CREAM$0.75
- SWEET HEAT DRY RUB$0.50
- THOUSAND ISLAND$0.50
- ZIPP SAUCE$0.50