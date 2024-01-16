Toots - Smyrna 301 Sam Ridley Parkway West
WINGS & FINGERS
- 5 Famous Buffalo Wings
Fresh chicken wings blasted in the deep-fryer and served with your favorite wing flavor!$6.58
- 10 Famous Buffalo Wings
Fresh chicken wings blasted in the deep-fryer and served with your favorite wing flavor!$12.69
- 15 Famous Buffalo Wings
Fresh chicken wings blasted in the deep-fryer and served with your favorite wing flavor!$17.76
- 20 Famous Buffalo Wings
Fresh chicken wings blasted in the deep-fryer and served with your favorite wing flavor!$24.13
- 50 Famous Buffalo Wings
Fresh chicken wings blasted in the deep-fryer and served with your favorite wing flavor!$57.75
- 5 Buffalo Fingers
Cut from fresh whole chicken breasts, our boneless buffalo fingers are tossed in your favorite flavor!$6.80
- 10 Buffalo Fingers
Cut from fresh whole chicken breasts, our boneless buffalo fingers are tossed in your favorite flavor!$13.20
- 15 Buffalo Fingers
Cut from fresh whole chicken breasts, our boneless buffalo fingers are tossed in your favorite flavor!$18.45
- 20 Buffalo Fingers
Cut from fresh whole chicken breasts, our boneless buffalo fingers are tossed in your favorite flavor!$24.40
- 50 Buffalo Fingers
Cut from fresh whole chicken breasts, our boneless buffalo fingers are tossed in your favorite flavor!$60.00
- PARTY END
APPETIZERS
- CELERY PLATE
8 PIECES OF CELERY WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING$2.99
- TRICYCLE SAMPLER PLATTER
PICK ANY 3 OF THE FOLLOWING: • 5 Buffalo Fingers, Fried Dill Pickles,5 Famous Buffalo Wings, 4 Mozzarella Cheesesticks,3 Loaded Potato Skins, Onion Straws, Onion Rings.$14.85
- FRIED CHEESESTICKS
Eight Mozzarella sticks hot from the fryer. Seved with Marinara sauce.$8.79
- CHILI
CHICKEN OR BEEF, Served with your choice of onions, jalapeno peppers, and shredded cheddar cheese.$6.30
- SMALL CHILI NACHO
Your choice of CHICKEN OR BEEF chili, fried tortilla chips, tomatoes, cheddar cheese jalapenos, fresh salsa. Add lettuce, sour cream, guacamole$9.00
- LARGE CHILI NACHO
Your choice of CHICKEN OR BEEF chili, fried tortilla chips, tomatoes, cheddar cheese jalapenos, fresh salsa. Add lettuce, sour cream, guacamole.$12.05
- SMALL FAMOUS FRIED DILL PICKLES
So light and airy they almost float off the basket! Served with your favorite dressing.$5.96
- LARGE FAMOUS FRIED DILL PICKLES
So light and airy they almost float off the basket! Served with your favorite dressing.$7.77
- LOADED POTATO SKINS
Loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon pieces, and served with sour cream.$8.78
- CHIPS AND SALSA
House made chips and salsa.$3.98
- OYSTERS ON THE HALF SHELL$12.59+
- Kettle Chips$3.97
SALADS
- GRILLED CAJUN CHICKEN SALAD
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken strips, with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, red grapes, and egg. Served with your choice of dressing.$13.58
- CHICKEN FINGER SALAD
Fried or grilled chicken fingers, with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, red grapes, and egg. Served with your choice of dressing. Shaken with your choice of sauce: add $1.50.$13.25
- SEAFOOD SALAD DELUXE
Chilled seashell pasta, shrimp, and crabmeat blended with our own special seasonings. Served on a bed of mixed greens with red onion, red grapes, egg, with your choice of dressing.$13.67
- GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
A mix of iceberg and romaine, grilled chicken tenders, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese.$13.67
- BUFFALO BLEU CHICKEN SALAD
Fried or grilled chicken fingers, shaken in your favorite sauce, with bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion, red grapes, and egg. Served with your choice of dressing.$13.90
- HOUSE SALAD
Garden salad loaded with bacon pieces, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, red grapes, and egg. Served with your choice of dressing.$12.50
- TOSSED SALAD
Side salad topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, and egg. Served with your choice of dressing. Add bacon pieces for $1.25.$5.61
- SEAFOOD SALAD BOWL$9.58
PLATTERS
- CHICKEN FINGER PLATTER
Grilled or fried fingers, tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of side and Texas Toast.$14.87
- CHICK-ON-A-STICK 2
Char-grilled chunks of marinated chicken breast served with Cherry Mustard sauce, and Texas Toast.$13.10
- CHICK-ON-A-STICK 3
Char-grilled chunks of marinated chicken breast served with Cherry Mustard sauce, and Texas Toast.$15.97
- CATFISH PLATTER
Golden catfish filets, hushpuppies, and tartar sauce. Served with your choice of side and a lemon wedge.$16.97
- CHOPPED STEAK PLATTER
Half pound ground steak with your choice of cheese, sauteed red onions, a side item, and Texas Toast. Add 75 cents for grilled mushrooms.$12.92
- DANISH BABY BACK RIBS
Lean and tender Certified Danish Baby Back Ribs, slathered with bbq sauce, served with your choice of side and Texas Toast.$19.70
BASKETS
- CATFISH BASKET
Three golden catfish filets, hushpuppies, tartar sauce, your choice of side, and a lemon wedge.$12.89
- CHICKEN FINGER BASKET
Grilled or fried fingers, with honey mustard and BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of side. Shaken in your favorite sauce for $1.50.$12.25
- CLAM BASKET$12.64
- OYSTER BASKET
Fresh from the Gulf Shore. These deep-fried oysters are served with hushpuppies, cocktail sauce, your choice of side, and a lemon wedge.$14.97
- SHRIMP BASKET
Golden popcorn shrimp, hushpuppies, cocktail or Cherry Mustard, your choice of side, and a lemon wedge.$12.61
SLIDERS & MELTS
- STEAK MELTS
Fresh sliced Sirloin Steak with provolone cheese, served on three mini buns. Choose a side item.$12.91
- CHEESEBURGER MELTS
Three classic melts garnished with pickle and lettuce. Served with your choice of cheese and side item.$11.27
- PULLED PORK SLIDERS
Three grilled buns stacked with our Famous Pulled Pork. Topped with BBQ sauce and pickles. Served with your choice of side.$11.68
- BLT SLIDERS$9.99
SANDWICHES
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Deep-fried chicken breast shaken in your favorite sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, a side item, and your choice of dressing.$12.71
- BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Fried or grilled chicken with your favorite wing sauce. Lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. With your choice of dressing and side.$10.90
- CHICKEN FIESTA PHILLY
Hoagie roll with grilled chicken, onions, red & green bell peppers, and American cheese. Served with your choice of side.$12.50
- FRENCH DIP
Hoagie roll filled with fresh sliced Sirloin Steak, horseradish sauce, swiss cheese, and au jus. Served with your choice of side.$13.07
- GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.$12.28
- PATTY MELT$11.98
- PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
Hoagie roll stuffed with fresh sliced Sirloin Steak, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, provolone cheese, and your choice of side.$13.26
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH
A heaping portion of our Famous Pulled Pork on a toasted bun. Topped with BBQ sauce and pickle.$12.28
- THE ORIGINAL REUBEN
Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese on marble rye. Served with Thousand Island, and your choice of side.$12.71
BURGERS
- BASIC BURGER
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.$6.99
- CHEESEBURGER
Your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.$6.99
- BACON CHEESEBURGER
Thick bacon slices, your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.$6.99
- TOOT'S BURGER
Our famously dressed burger since 1985. Topped with BBQ sauce, bacon strips, and your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.$6.99
- JALAPENO BURGER
Topped with jalapeno slices and pepperjack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.$13.00
- MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
With mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.$13.07
- THE MEXICAN BURGER
Open-faced, topped with beef chili, cheddar cheese, onions, and jalapenos. Served with your choice of side.$13.89
KID'S MENU
- KID'S CHICKEN FINGER BASKET
3 grilled or fried fingers, with honey mustard. Served with your choice of side. Shaken in your favorite sauce for 50 cents.$6.25
- KID'S MAC & CHEESE
Kid's portion of mac & cheese, with your choice of side.$6.25
- KID'S CHEESEBURGER
Kid's sized burger with your choice of cheese. Served with pickle and your choice of side.$6.25
- KID'S GRILLED CHEESE
Kid's grilled cheese sandwich. Served with pickle and your choice of side.$6.25
- KID'S SHRIMP BASKET
Kid's portion of golden popcorn shrimp, hushpuppies, cocktail or Cherry Mustard, your choice of side, and a lemon wedge.$6.25
- KID'S CORN DOG BASKET$6.25
- KID'S HOT DOG$3.00
DESSERTS
- CHOCOLATE BROWNIE MONSTER BASH
Chunks of fresh chocolate chip brownie, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, and ice cream. Total it up with whipped cream, more chocolate, more caramel, and cherries on top.$10.00
- CHOCOLATE CHIP BROWNIE
A fresh slice of chocolate chip brownie, baked locallly. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.$6.00
- TENNESSEE CHEESECAKE
Fresh baked in Middle Tennessee. A little bit of heaven on a pecan crust. Get it plain or with your choice of strawberry, chocolate or caramel topping.$7.00
- KIDS ICE CREAM
- ADULT ICE CREAM$2.00
DAILY SPECIALS
- *TUESDAY*CHEESEBURGER
Your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.$6.99
- *TUESDAY* BACON CHEESEBURGER
Thick bacon slices, your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.$6.99
- *TUESDAY* TOOT'S BURGER
Our famously dressed burger since 1985. Topped with BBQ sauce, bacon strips, and your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.$6.99
- *WEDNESDAY* CHICKEN FINGER BASKET
Grilled or fried fingers, with honey mustard and BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of side. Shaken in your favorite sauce for $1.50.$11.96
- *THURSDAY* BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Deep-fried chicken breast shaken in your favorite sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, a side item, and your choice of dressing.$12.71
- *THURSDAY* GRILLED CAJUN CHICKEN SALAD
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken strips, with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, red grapes, and egg. Served with your choice of dressing.$13.58
- *FRIDAY* CATFISH BASKET
Three golden catfish filets, hushpuppies, tartar sauce, your choice of side, and a lemon wedge.$12.89
- *FRIDAY* CLAM BASKET$12.64
- *FRIDAY* SHRIMP BASKET
Golden popcorn shrimp, hushpuppies, cocktail or Cherry Mustard, your choice of side, and a lemon wedge.$12.61
- *SATURDAY & SUNDAY*CERTIFIED DANISH BABY BACK RIBS
Lean and tender Certified Danish Baby Back Ribs, slathered with bbq sauce, served with your choice of side and Texas Toast.$19.70
SIDE ITEMS
EXTRA DRESSINGS*
- AU JUS$0.75
- BLUE CHEESE$0.75
- BUFFALO RANCH$0.50
- CAJUN DRY RUB$0.50
- CHERRY MUSTARD$0.75
- HONEY BBQ$0.50
- HONEY MUSTARD$0.50
- HORSERADISH$0.75
- HORSEY$0.75
- HOT$0.50
- HOT BBQ$0.50
- HOT GARLIC$0.50
- LEMON PEPPER$0.50
- MANGO HABANERO$0.50
- MEDIUM$0.50
- MILD$0.50
- MILD GARLIC$0.50
- NAPALM$0.50
- NASHVILLE HOT$0.50
- RANCH$0.75
- SOUR CREAM$0.75
- SWEET HEAT DRY RUB$0.50
- THOUSAND ISLAND$0.50
- ZIPP SAUCE$0.50